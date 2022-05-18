When the country of Ukraine was attacked by Russia on Feb. 24, Carrie Przybyla knew she had to do something to help its people.
“I am impassioned by and truly feel for the people of Ukraine,” said Przybyla, from Roulette. “So I started putting this ‘Peace for Ukraine’ event together.”
Held on Sunday, May 15 from 1-5 p.m. at Coudersport’s Courthouse Square, event goers enjoyed food, music and crafts; all with a Ukrainian flair. Live music was provided by Holden Turek and Adam Stark. DJ entertainment was provided by Przybyla’s brother-in-law, Josh Przybyla.
“Without the incredible help from so many, including my family and John and Olga Snyder, our ‘Peace for Ukraine’ couldn’t have been possible,” said Przybyla.
The Snyder’s are the owners of Olga’s Bistro in Coudersport. Olga Snyder, a native of Ukraine, was happy with the turnout and is appreciative of the support of so many.
“I have an apartment in Ukraine,” said Olga Snyder. “I let families stay in it right now because they need somewhere to live. I wish I could do more.”
“All donations from today will be turned over to the Snyder’s to add to their growing ‘Saving Ukraine’ fund,” Przybyla said. “I’m pleased to say that $20,000 has already been raised and will aid Ukranian refugees, people sheltering in and defending Ukraine.”
Those wishing to donate to help those in Ukraine can do so by check, made out to Olga Snyder – Saving Ukraine Fund, and mailed to 4 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.