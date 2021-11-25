Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for 13 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in 12 counties. Among them was Coudersport Firemen’s Relief Association with a finding of “inappropriate titling of rescue vehicle.”
“Our audits make sure our dedicated volunteer firefighters have the support they need to keep Pennsylvania’s citizens and communities safe,” DeFoor said.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
This year, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs that do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures risk having future state aid withheld. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
Audit reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.