COUDERSPORT — The reverence around the town square began before the parade arrived.
Members of the American Legion Post #192 handed out small American flags and red poppies to those sitting in the shade. The sun was nearing its pinnacle, but temperatures had not yet soared to the heights.
At 11 a.m., the police waved through the final vehicles as the parade started. The color guard arrived first, followed by a former serviceman dressed in Navy whites carrying a folded American flag. More former service members followed, some of the older ones arriving in an open Jeep.
Girl Scouts, 4-H members and the Coudersport School Band brought up the end of the marchers.
Featured speaker American Legion Past Department Commander Carl Olshefskie opened his remarks by remembering the 13 men and women killed by a suicide bomber outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. He spoke their names, gave their ages and personal information about each one.
“They came from every background, but shared a common goal: to serve American and make life better for Americans,” Olshefskie said.
Those who died in Afghanistan shared many of the same skills and desires of those of veterans who served in Vietnam 50 years earlier, he noted. More than 1 million Americans have died in service to the U.S.
“They died to give us a chance to enjoy the things we love: God, America and family,” Olshefskie said. “Brave men and women have always stepped forward, willing to fight and, if necessary, die for America.”
The American Legion, formed following World War I, was founded on four pillars of service and advocacy: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism and children and youth.
In the global war on terrorism, 7,000 American men and women have died. One thing that the Legion does is honor those fallen heroes by caring for their loved ones. One way is by raising funds for scholarships to send their children to college, which the American Legion has done, Olsefskie said.
“Memorial Day is is about gratitude and remembering. It is about honoring the men and women who allow us to gather in peace,” he said. “They are guardians of our freedom.”