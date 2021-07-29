COUDERSPORT — Borough council here debated whether to reinstitute parking permits after local business owners complained about frequent parking problems.
Mayor Andy Dubots said a business owner asked council to entertain the idea of parking permits for employees and owners. Councilman George Hults said the borough used to issue parking permits, but has since stopped.
DuBots asked if the borough could charge $30-$40 for a monthly permit and identify areas away from the downtown where permits could be used.
Recently, more people have been having issues with parking and getting tickets, said Dubots.
Councilmember Todd Husson said there’s long-term parking available at the courthouse, where people can get eight hours of parking for a quarter.
“Parking isn’t the problem. The problem is having to walk two blocks,” Husson said.
The council wants businesses to thrive, but having employees park in front of businesses, forcing customers to repeatedly circle the block drives them away, he said. Employees and owners who use those parking spots are actually driving business away, he added.
Some business owners have to carry a heavy load to and from their vehicle, and so want closer parking, said council President Wayne Hathaway. Other council members suggested that the individuals use alleys or end-of-street areas to load and unload vehicles, then move to another area.
Solicitor Dan Glassmire said the borough’s fines are “amazingly low,” only $5 for a violation. That is far less than other areas, such as Olean, N.Y., where it is $25 for a parking ticket.
However, if council raises parking fines, “it will be incredibly unpopular,” Glassmire said.
ATV trail signs
Council revisited last month’s discussion about erecting ATV trail signs. While the state provides the signs for free, posts are the responsibility of the borough.
Morris said the borough has identified other sign posts which can also hold the ATV signs and marked those places on a map. The ATV club is going to assist with placing signs.
Fire and ambulance
Council expressed concerns about the loss of the volunteer ambulance service. The effect on the borough, said Husson, would “be devastating.”
He urged other municipalities, organizations and individuals to support the service with donations to prevent that outcome.
“It seems pretty horrible to tell your community that we’re not giving to the ambulance association; we don’t care if you get sick,” Husson said.