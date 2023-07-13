The 2023-2024 budget for the Coudersport Area School District was approved at the June 12 school board meeting. According to superintendent Drew Kelly, “This year’s budget is pretty straightforward.”
“We did a building project last summer without any increase to our debt service. The timing worked out well, and we were able to capitalize on low interest rates, so there are no projects on the books this summer,” said Kelly.
“The budget for this school year is made up of pretty normal fixed cost’s that always make up our budget, other than that we just try our best to be responsible and put out a good product for our kids.”
“The millage rate will be the same as the 2022-2023 school year, so taxpayers will see no increase in their local school taxes unless their property assessments changed,” Kelly said.
“At the moment we estimate a deficit of approximately $1.2 million, but we do try to budget accordingly, and we currently have the money to cover the deficit in our fund balance if it comes to that. Inflation has obviously had a big impact on the school district as well as private households, we just have to push through it like everyone else,” Kelly said.
“It wouldn’t cause any major impact on the taxpayers if we do have to pull from the fund.
“The deficit is a little more than I’d like to see, but given the fact that we budget conservatively, I think we’ll be able to do better than $1.2 million. It’s difficult, however, to project accurately without more information,” Kelly continued.
“We typically do not have the state funding allocations by the time we pass the budget, so we still don’t know how much we will be getting from the state of Pennsylvania. Once we have those numbers, we will have a better idea and be able to respond accordingly.
“ESSER funding helped offset the deficit last year,” Kelly said, referring to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“We will probably utilize some of those funds this year. We strategically placed that funding into a few different buckets to help offset the deficit and fund our curriculum, technology, personnel and future capital projects.”