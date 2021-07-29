COUDERSPORT — Water run-off from the recent spate of heavy rain dealt a heavy blow to properties in the borough, and the council is looking for a solution.
At the July 23 council meeting, Borough Manager Bev Morris said the problem arose July 17 when dirt, rock and other debris plugged drains in the Roslund, Isabella, Mills and Oak streets area.
The area is already water challenged with three springs, said Morris. The large amount of rain that fell compounded the problem. An additional three million gallons of water from the heavy rains found its way to the sewage treatment plant, Morris said.
Public works crews responded, as did residents, to drain and divert water, but a lot of water remains, she added..
Crews returned on Sunday night when more rain fell. Berms along the road, said Morris, were washed out six to eight inches deep.
A long-term solution lies in an engineering study to determine where excess storm water needs to go, how it should flow and the pipe size to handle the water, Morris said. One issue is that drain pipes go from “decent size” to four-inch diameter, which cannot handle large storms.
A resident of the area said he and a neighbor and their families used firewood blocks to create a curb that diverted water away from the neighbor’s house and basement.
The challenge, said council President Wayne Hathaway, is finding funds for the project. The borough will probably need to apply for grant funds.
“We’ve got to do something,” Hathaway said. “We’ve got to get rid of some of that water.”
There are grant options available, Morris said. She believes the borough’s best chance of securing funding is to apply for a Multi-Modal Grant through the Department of Transportation.
The borough is also looking for a stop-gap solution.
“We’ll see what we can do temporarily. This may take a while to figure out,” said Councilman Todd Husson.
Tom Leete Trail
The borough is attempting to close out the grant used to develop the Tom Leete Trail. A grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, along with private donations, were used to develop the trail.
The hiccup is that much of the trail lies on property that is owned by the railroad. The former railroad line, which serves as the pathway for the trail, never reverted ownership to the original property except in a few areas.