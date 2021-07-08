The following two courses are required for those desiring to become a licensed real estate salesperson in Pennsylvania. The courses include sample questions intended to improve one’s proficiency in answering typical Real Estate License Exam questions.
- Real Estate Fundamentals (30 hours): Enables students to develop an understanding of the complex legal issues involved in the study of real estate and provide them with a solid technical, legal foundation upon which a successful career can be built.
- Real Estate Practice (45 hours): Provides students with essential information regarding laws, business practices, ethics and technologies which will enable them to conduct themselves as professionals in ways
- that ultimately protect the consumers to whom they provide services.
The course will be taught by Thomas Saveri, CRB, CRS, GRI, and will meet Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 9-Oct. 25, from 6-9:30 p.m. The cost is $575/person due at registration; registration deadline is July 30. The textbook is purchased separately.
Students have three ways to attend: in-person at Mansfield University, at the Education Council’s Coudersport office via live video conference, or attend remotely via Zoom. Register at https://ssl.mansfield.edu/cll/Real-Estate-PreLicense-Course.cfm.
Questions? Contact Nichole Lefelhoc at 570-662-4914 or nlefelhoc@mansfield.edu.