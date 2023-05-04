The 55th annual Potter-Tioga Maple Festival will bring a sweet celebration to Coudersport this Friday and Saturday, May 5-6.
Sponsored by the Coudersport Chamber of Commerce, activities begin early Friday morning when the festival opens to the public at 9 a.m.
Vendors of merchandise and food concessions will be available throughout the day until the festival closes at 7 p.m. A display of maple products will be available under the tent.
After school, the Trowver Ride Co. will open the carnival for children and young adults from 3-7 p.m.
The evening continues at 6 p.m. with music by Daniel Butler & Friends at the Gazebo.
The Saturday lineup of events kicks off with a pancake breakfast at St. Eulalia’s parish center from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal is $6 for a meal or $8 for all-you-can-eat.
The Maple Festival opens at 9 a.m. and will include vendors, food concessions, live music, pony rides and the Potter County Farmers Market. The car show at the Consistory runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be door prizes, give-aways and a DJ playing music.
The carnival opens at 10 a.m.
Dan Roche will provide live music from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Gazebo.
The Maple and pet parades will line up beginning at 2:15 p.m. at Allegany Avenue. At 3 p.m., the parade steps out and travels to the ending point at CARP park.
The festival is expected to end at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Maple Ambassador
This year, three young people are vying for the title of Maple Ambassador: Madison Vendermark of Sabinsville, Marah Fowler of Austin and Mercy Batterson of Galeton.
A Maple Ambassador will be selected on Saturday to represent the maple industry throughout the year. During the festival, candidates will meet with local producers to learn more about the maple industry, then create a presentation for judges.
A panel of judges from the industry and local communities will select the best candidate to represent both Potter and Tioga counties. The Potter-Tioga Maple Ambassador will compete for the title of Pennsylvania State Maple Ambassador in the fall.
Each candidate submitted a brief statement.
“My family and I have been making maple syrup since 2019,” wrote Madison. “I feel that people should learn and have a better understanding of how our maple products are made because there is a lot of hard work put into it and people should not take that for granted. Being Maple Ambassador of 2023-2024 will also help me have a better understanding of the maple industry hands on life experiences.”
“I have recently been assisting with the production of maple products locally and have been fascinated by the process, from the beginning of tree tapping to achieving the final product,” Marah said. “Far more work goes into the industry than most people realize. It is truly amazing to see what the combination of nature and human hands create. I am fortunate to be assisting and learning the maple process and would like an opportunity to pass that knowledge and promote the industry to others.”
“I would like to be Maple Ambassador because I think it would be a great chance to work on my speaking and people skills,” said Mercy. “I would like to expand my knowledge and be a good representative of the maple industry in Potter and Tioga counties.”