After years of anticipation, Tractor Supply finally celebrated its long-awaited opening in Coudersport. The grand opening event was held Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1, during which visitors were met with deals and giveaways.
The weather on Thursday started nice and turned to rain later in the day, but that didn’t stop people from coming in. According to the store’s assistant manager Brandie Nichols, “People were lined up outside the door waiting for us to open. We gave out our first 50 tickets in just a couple hours, at least 600 people must have come through.”
This should come as no surprise to the many residents of Coudersport who have been asking when the store will finally be open.
“We had some zoning and construction issues that held us up for awhile,” Nichols said. “In fact, we are still waiting for a few things. The Pet Station where members of the community can bring their little buddies for grooming still needs a few parts that we’re waiting for and the Garden Center only has a few things at the moment, like the blueberry trees that are back there. Other than that, the store is fully opened and ready to serve the community.”
The Pet Station may not be operational yet, but visitors are still encouraged to bring their pets shopping with them.
“Any animal big enough to fit through the door is welcome in the store,” Nichols said. “We haven’t had any horses at this store yet, but somebody did bring a goat with them.”
“There was a rabbit too, and a guinea pig,” said Sandy Bachman, an employee at the store.
Coudersport’s Tractor Supply has a couple of things you might not see in other towns. They offer propane, which will be charged by the gallon rather than a flat rate. They also offer drive-through services, allowing customers to order whatever they need and pick it up from the drive-through at their convenience.
It’s the little things that many visitors have been most excited about.
“The big bags of dog food are by far our most popular product,” said employee John Sallade, “A lot of grocery stores can only afford to carry the little bags. Now people won’t have to travel to get what they need in the winter.”
Nichols added, “A lot of Amish really like to come in for the fencing, too.”
Some customers, however, may prefer the in-store experience. According to Nichols, “A lot of folks from the community are just coming in and talking, it’s like a meeting place.”
Bachmann said, “Many visitors have expressed to me how grateful they are to have us here.”
“The community has been incredibly welcoming. We’ve only had one incident so far when a man became frustrated with our policy that you have to pay more for a new battery unless you recycle the old one, but he came back the next day and apologized to the employee,” Nichols said.