After years of anticipation, Tractor Supply finally celebrated its long-awaited opening in Coudersport. The grand opening event was held Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1, during which visitors were met with deals and giveaways.

The weather on Thursday started nice and turned to rain later in the day, but that didn’t stop people from coming in. According to the store’s assistant manager Brandie Nichols, “People were lined up outside the door waiting for us to open. We gave out our first 50 tickets in just a couple hours, at least 600 people must have come through.”

