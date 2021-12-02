Mystery and horror came to Coudersport 55 years ago this week. Not on Halloween, though that would be appropriate, but 20 days before Christmas Day.
Then, on Dec. 5, 1966, the town’s beloved general practitioner, 92-year-old Dr. John Irving Bentley, was found dead.
At the time, few appreciated the significance of the incident that happened quietly, in near obscurity, at 403 North Main Street.
Discussion was hushed. Details misrepresented. His front-page obituary in The Enterprise two days later – headlined “Doctor Burns to Death in House” – omitted crucial information that made his death seem unfortunate but ordinary.
In truth, it was everything but ordinary.
In time, after this writer began earnestly investigating the death, Dr. Bentley would become world-famous. Along with Eliot Ness, arguably he is today the town’s best-known celebrity.
Why? Because Dr. Bentley’s burning 5.5 decades ago meets the criteria for an astounding and disconcerting medical mystery that is hotly debated to this day: SHC.
Sudden Human Cremation. Or as it’s more commonly called, Spontaneous Human Combustion.
History describes SHC as a fearsome fire in which a person almost wholly burns up – exceeding what a crematorium retort achieves – amid combustibles that bafflingly escape damage.
Most authorities avow this to be impossible, including medical examiner Dr. Lester Adelson, who declares SHC is a “hoax” because “Bodies don’t burn this way.”
Don’t expect Don Gosnell to believe that. He’s the Coudersport fireman and meter reader for North Penn Gas who discovered the ‘impossible’ inside Bentley’s home.
At 9:05 a.m. he entered the house, “yelled a greeting” and encountered “a light-blue smoke of unusual odor … somewhat sweet” in the hallway. He then descended to the basement to read the gas meter. There, he noticed on the dirt floor a pile of ashes, approximately 14 inches in diameter and peaking to five inches high. He scattered the ashes with his work boot; no sparks flared. Looking up, he saw a small hole in the ceiling with a few cherry-red embers defining its perimeter. “Musta been a small fire overnight,” he thought to himself. “I wondered why we didn’t get a call to respond.”
Given the hospitable and caring nature of the people of Coudersport, he decided to check in on Doc Bentley before leaving. Doc was a semi-invalid, the result of a broken hip many years earlier that now required him to use a walker to move about his two-room apartment, and townsfolk lovingly looked after his well-being.
The door unlocked, Gosnell pushed it open and peered into the physician’s combined living/bedroom. The same light-blue smoke he had encountered in the hallway greeted his eyes again. But no Doc Bentley. He stepped in. Peered into the bathroom. And forever after, wished he had not.
“A hole about two-and-a-half feet wide and no longer than four feet had burned through the bathroom floor,” he vividly remembered. Atop this hole lay, askew, an aluminum walker abutting the bathtub. On the combustible linoleum flooring and tangent to the hole lay, he first thought, a “browned leg from the knee down – like that of a mannequin.”
Not a mannequin but a human leg severed at the knee, he shockingly realized.
Aghast, Gosnell bolted from the death room and ran, he said, “with a flash” down Main Street “without looking either way for traffic” and into the gas company’s office.
“Doctor Bentley burnt up!” he shouted to co-workers.
Arguably the Understatement of the Year, as research would later reveal.
The alarm raised, Gosnell tried to persuade fellow firefighters not to go into the house. Too disturbing, he warned.
Not believing him, one by one they went in. Each would leave in hushed disbelief. No one wanted to talk about it publically. Even the doctor’s son, David, would not know how his father died until he saw us discussing the case in 1980 on ABC-TV’s hit show, “That’s Incredible!”
We had learned about the oddity of Dr. Bentley’s flaming fate in local historian Bob Lyman’s small book, Amazing Indeed. Lyman provided just enough information to raise curiosity.
Consequently we met with Gosnell and his colleagues; Potter County deputy coroner John Dec; undertaker Richard C. Lindhome; plus others, including the owner of Bentley’s residence, Pastor Ken Lewis, who called it “a tinderbox.”
Each person confirmed the eerie details and attested to the event’s implausibility. Contrary to Dr. Adelson, this was no hoax.
“It was mystifying!” conceded fireman Fred Sallade.
Carl McCloud agreed. “We didn’t stay in there too long! I helped the undertaker pick up the remains. I would say there wasn’t much of him remaining.”
For the undertaker, among the many perplexing mysteries was the unmelted rubber caps on two legs of the walker. “I don’t see where it’s possible in such an intense heat that they weren’t burned completely off,” Lindhome marveled. “But they aren’t! This is something I can’t figure out.”
Dec told us about a local horrific vehicle crash fueled by flammable gasoline in which three teenagers died; none, he said, were burned so severely, so completely, as was ol’ doc.
Pastor Lewis gave us access to the remarkable scene. Standing in the bathroom, we could with an upraised arm touch the low ceiling unsinged by heat or flame. Paint on the bathtub’s side, directly above the hole, did not blister. In the basement we ran our fingers over the three oak beams’ burn damage, the center beam almost wholly burned through.
“As a builder and a carpenter,” Lewis explained, “I am baffled how this area could burn away and yet the rest of the house not burn. That, to me, is the phenomenon that has to be explained. To my mind, the big mystery is how a man could have been completely consumed in this size of a fire and the house not go along with it!”
Building structures rarely burn hotter than 1700 degrees. Crematory retorts in the ’60s operated at 2200-2400°F. Yet the walker’s aluminum (with a 1200°F melting point) atop Bentley’s death hole did not even deform.
No accelerant was found. No evidence of foul play. Between 9:00PM Sunday when his caretakers departed and Gosnell’s arrival Monday at 9:05 a.m., the elderly physician created a legacy the keenest forensic-criminalist mind should ponder.
Puzzlements to ponder do not end here.
The Certificate of Death states John Bentley died of “Asphyxiation” – an impossible determination, given no trachea, esophagus, or lungs remained – compounded by “90% burning of body.” Deputy coroner John Dec rejected that, too, telling us: “I’d say 99%.”
So the question is this: What happened to Dr. Bentley if not SHC?
Skeptics try to explain these rare, localized human infernos by the candlewick theory. They argue the victim’s clothing ignites externally which then functions as a wick to burn up the person’s body fat from the outside in. (Dr. Bentley did smoke a pipe, but interestingly it was found placed neatly in its holder.)
Experiments to prove the candlewick theory have repeatedly failed. The theorized small, smoldering combustion instead becomes a raging blaze, frantically extinguished before fiery flash-over consumes the entire burn chamber.
Besides, if humans as inside-out candles can easily burn, crematory owners would use inexpensive matches and cigarettes, not buy expensive retorts. Even then, in cremations large bone fragments remain that are machine-crushed to powder. Unlike with Bentley, whose skeletal remain (aside from those in half a leg) was one knee cap in the basement.
As Barbara Kemmis, Executive Director of the Cremation Association of North America, told us recently, “I have no insight into how a body could be reduced in the situation you describe.”
To quote deputy coroner Dec about Dr. Bentley’s death: “That was the oddest thing you ever seen!”
Someday, perhaps, the Pennsylvania Historical Commission will erect a gold-and-blue plaque on North Main Street to commemorate Doc Bentley and the curious combustion in Coudersport that history labels SHC, a mystery still needing explanation. Perhaps.