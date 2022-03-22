Jodi Gusto of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College was present to update borough council on the college’s offerings at the March 18 meeting.
Gusto asked council to promote NPRC’s affordable and accessible associate degree programs and other courses. Classes are offered in Coudersport at the Potter County Education Council at 5 Water St.
The latest development in the months-long discussion as to whether the Coudersport School District will be allowed to use Rigas Field for sporting events is that there has been no response from the district concerning maintenance or a lease agreement.
Council decided to send a letter to the Coudersport School District stating that the district must present the cost to the school board at the April meeting and provide a response to the borough within three days. If the district does not respond within three days, they will not be allowed to use the playing fields unless the borough re-addresses the issue in the future.
In other news, the proposed Tractor Supply store at the intersection of Vine, Beech and South West streets has requested a waiver of the slope requirements that are required in the borough’s storm water ordinance.
The storm water drainpipe will be 4½ feet away from the building although the code calls for 7½ feet on both sides. Council will wait until the borough storm water engineers issue a report before deciding on the waiver.