COUDERSPORT — Big Bold & Beautiful Boutique will celebrate its upcoming second anniversary with a spa day including food and beverages, commencing on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Before opening her shop in 2020, owner Katie Dewe said the only other choices to shop for clothing similar to Big Bold & Beautiful Boutique’s nearby were in Olean and Bradford. She wanted to change that.
Located at 465 Center Park, Coudersport, and attached to her residence, Dewe offers clothing in sizes medium to 5XL, footwear, as well as access to name-brand personal care items and gift certificates.
“People can spend a lot of time doing the wrong things because of their size,” said Dewe. “Thankfully, for many of them it dawns on them that they just need to embrace who they are. That’s why I have my boutique.”
Offering a judgment-free, friendly environment, Dewes has her hours listed on Big Bold & Beautiful Boutique’s Facebook page. She doesn’t always adhere to them, though, and that’s perfectly fine with her and especially her customers.
“I’ve had people stop at the boutique when it’s closed and I’ve opened it just for them,” explained Dewe.
“In addition to the local clientele, my customers travel from as far as York and Williamsport to shop, so if I’m home and available, I am happy to oblige.”
Dewe also holds a drawing for a free article of clothing each month for those making a purchase.
Additionally, Dewe is proud to have free clothing giveaways, held twice a year on the front porch of her home.
“Those giveaways are very important to me, and a wonderful way to give back to the community,” Dewe said.
“All in all, I want people to enjoy their shopping experience as much as I enjoy providing pretty, comfortable and affordable clothing in a welcoming environment,” said Dewe.
All are invited to attend the second anniversary party. Additional information is available on Big Bold & Beautiful’s Facebook page.