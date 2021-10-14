Holden Ottolini, a former Coudersport resident and 2011 Coudersport High School graduate, completed an Ironman competition in Cambridge, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
This was Ottolini’s first ironman attempt. He finished the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and the 26.2 mile run marathon for a total of 140.6 miles in 11 hours 8 minutes. Out of 2,511 participants who started the race, he finished 11th in his age group (25-29 years) and placed 133rd overall. A total of 1,686 participants finished.
Holden also collected more than $12,000 in a fundraiser for suicide prevention for his motivation to complete the Ironman challenge.
Holden is the son of Marlene and Randy Linden of Castle Hayne, N.C.. He lives in Arlington, Va. and is employed by YEXT, an artificial intelligence technology company.