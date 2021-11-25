A Coudersport native is on a mission to spread awareness about the path he and both his brothers have chosen – the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Operation Information is about spreading the word about the Naval Academy, so I’m visiting schools in my congressional district,” said Derek Keglovits, the son of Erik and Christie Keglovits of Coudersport. “I’m talking about my experiences, too, to help underrepresented areas like our county get more people hopefully going not just to the Naval Academy, but also places like West Point, the Military Academy, or the Air Force Academy as well.”
Keglovits, a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. and a 2018 graduate of Coudersport High School, visited Galeton and Austin high schools on Monday and Coudersport and Northern Potter on Tuesday. He spoke about his experiences and career path at the Naval Academy, as well as the rigorous admissions process, which includes securing a nomination from a congressman or senator.
He said admission into the academy also requires being physically qualified, keeping your grades up and being involved in school and in the community.
“Whether it be sports teams or clubs, in your church or whatever it is, be involved. And try to be a leader. This shows that you have the character to be at one of these places and to be someone who will actually be leading sailors, Marines or soldiers in the future,” said Keglovits.
At Coudersport High, Keglovits was a standout three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and track and field. He was also involved in several school clubs, with his church and in the community by completing volunteer service projects.
His interest in the Navy and attending the academy began with his older brother, Darren.
“My brother, who was two years ahead of me, graduated from the Naval Academy. As he went through the college processes, I went on visits with him and I thought it was great. And then during his first year there, just seeing the life there really draws you in,” said Keglovits, whose younger brother Dalton is now a freshman at the Naval Academy.
“Going through the academy is an experience that is difficult to explain to somebody who hasn’t done it. It’s definitely brought us closer,” he said of his brothers. “My younger brother and I are currently on the basketball team together, so we’re still doing some of the stuff we did back home together.”
Keglovits said he hopes his participation in Operation Information will help other local students like him explore their options after high school. He said leadership opportunities such as this is what the academy is all about.
“They call it the Leadership Laboratory, where they’re trying to develop future leaders, not just for the service, but also civilian life once you leave the Navy,” he said of class offerings at the academy. “One of the biggest things you take away is having a good work ethic, because almost every single day you’re going to be challenged with something that makes you think, ‘I’m not going to be able to get all my work done. I don’t have enough time to do everything.’ But you find a way to make it work. You do whatever it takes to make sure that you’re going to succeed and continue to move forward.”
Keglovits said two differences between attending the academy instead of listing in the Navy straight out of high school are receiving a college degree and automatically ranking to officer upon graduation. He just found out when he graduates in the spring with an oceanography degree, his first service assignment will be on board the Navy’s submarines.
“I’m ready. I’m ready to graduate and actually be in the Navy serving,” he said.
For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu/Admissions/index.php.