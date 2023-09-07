COUDERSPORT — A presenter from Kooth reviewed an online mental health support platform that allows students to communicate with professional counselors and answered parents questions.
The presentation took place at the Coudersport school board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“We don’t use AI,” said the representative. “We have a live clinical team that consists of counselors and our content team, and everyone has gone through background checks and fingerprinting.”
In addition to well-being and counseling services, Kooth works to identify potential risks. According to the spokesperson, Kooth was able to intervene last March with 75 students who were at risk of harming themselves or others.
Following the presentation, a student representative reported that the sports teams are off to a great season. The students are now preparing for Homecoming, spirit week and a celebration for Custodian Day.
Spokespersons for the elementary and high school reported a great start to the school year. One speaker said a lot of support was given to the new seventh graders who were welcomed into the building.
“Lots of students and even teachers who have nothing to do with seventh grade came out,” he said. “They knocked it out of the park.”
An idea, proposed by English teacher Gerald Bailey, is in development to get a fan bus for students to follow the band and provide support at concerts.
The work to build a new playground will get underway soon. It is estimated that it will take about two weeks to put the new equipment up once everything is torn down.
Superintendent Drew Kyle confirmed that the construction team does have experience installing playgrounds while kids are in school, so the disturbance to recess should be lessened.
Kyle also reported that the new app and website are up and running.
“Protocols are in place to make sure the website photos and documents are current, and quarterly reviews will be done to make sure the content is all accurate,” Kyle explained.
Superintendent Kyle also reported that Jared McCutcheon has volunteered to demolish the playground at no cost to the school.
Micki Brown and Jennifer Chambers were both honored with PSBA awards for their service to the district.
Although the evenings reports detailed a great start for the students, one commenter explained that her diabetic son was unable to attend school on Aug. 28.
“I emailed each of you about this situation and only got three responses,” the mother said. “Your lack of concern has compelled me to speak out tonight. My son’s 504 plan affords him individualized and equal access, but your decision not to hire a substitute nurse means he couldn’t come to school. This was foreseeable and preventable, you had months to hire someone.”
Another commenter asked when the public will get an opportunity to speak with the board. Since the comment period is not a question and discussion period, she suggested that the board hold a town hall.
The board president Russell Streich responded by saying that a town hall has never been held before.
“Just because it hasn’t doesn’t mean it can’t be done,” the commenter responded.
Streich said that he wasn’t opposed to the idea and some members suggested that the board change its policy on questions.