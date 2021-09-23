Coudersport School District announced four positive cases of COVID-19 at its schools last week.
“The district was made aware of these cases and immediately implemented COVID protocols to help ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” said a letter posted on the district’s Facebook last Friday, Sept. 17.
Two cases were reported at the high school and two at the elementary school. It’s unknown if those who tested positive are students or employees.
In a video update last week, Coudersport Superintendent Drew Kyle outlined the CDC protocol the district is following:
• Students do not have to quarantine if they have no symptoms and any of the following are true: Both the positive case and the contact were wearing well-fitting masks, the contact has proof that they are fully vaccinated and/or the contact has proof of a positive COVID test within the last three months.
• Contacts are quarantined for 10 days from exposure and can return to school after seven days if they have no symptoms and they got a negative (CDC approved) COVID test on or after day five or quarantine.
• Close contacts are defined as people who were within six feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes. The district says it has contacted those individuals to inform them of their exposure and explain current district procedures.
Kyle said parents should continue to monitor children’s symptoms through day 14. In addition, he said if students receive an antibody test, they may be able to return to school depending on the test’s timeline and circumstances.
“I want to thank everyone in our community for being so collaborative and working with us through this process,” said Superintendent Drew Kyle in a video update last week. “We appreciate you have shared information with us and done so in a timely manner has helped us to continue to work on reducing the impact of COVID at our schools.”
Anyone with questions can contest the school district office at 814-274-9480.
Potter County cases
- In Potter County as a whole, 64 cases of COVID were reported between Sept. 12-18, according to CDC data. The county’s positivity rate is 16.92%, with 325 COVID tests administered during the same time period,
- The county’s community transmission level is still considered high, as is the rest of Pennsylvania and most of the
- East Coast. Just over 32% of the county’s population age 12 and older have been vaccinated for COVID.
- For additional information and updated data, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/.