Coudersport Public Library will mark National Library Week, April 4-10, with expanded opening hours and revision of its appointment-only policy beginning on Monday, April 5. These changes will occur in light of the decline in COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccinations locally.
“Last year, Pennsylvania libraries were under a mandated closure during National Library Week,” remarked Teri McDowell, library director. “This year, National Library Week seems like the perfect time to take a few cautious steps forward. We’ve been watching the case numbers closely and believe the time has come to work toward normalizing operations. We hope this will be a gradual return to operations similar to those in place before March 2020.”
Pennsylvania mandated library closures beginning March 13, 2020. Coudersport, like many other libraries, continued to provide online services to the extent possible by providing access to ebooks and electronic resources, making wifi available from the parking lot 24-7, issuing new cards online, accepting online reference requests and encouraging Summer Reading signups by opening registrations and granting credit for early reading.
In light of those continued electronic operations, the Library never really “closed.” In June, Curbside and Grab & Go pickup were initiated. The building reopened in July for browsing and computer use, with attendance limited to allow for social distancing and disinfecting. When local cases surged in November, an appointment-only schedule was adopted. Limited seating, which had been reinstituted, was discontinued.
“Overall, the appointment system has been very successful because we were also flexible if walk-ins showed up when there was no one scheduled for the time slot,” McDowell said. “It was just a matter of educating people about the requirement and the reasons behind it. Once they understood, most were very willing to call ahead.”
McDowell noted that the entire library staff being fully vaccinated against the virus is a contributing factor in the decision to largely dispense with the appointment-only restriction beginning in April.
“We’ve been extremely committed to safe operations, and are very fortunate that our entire staff was willing and eager to receive the vaccine to protect themselves, their families and our library patrons. Kudos to them all,” McDowell remarked.
Beginning Monday, April 5, evening operations will increase by one hour Monday-Thursday, and on Saturday afternoon. Initially, contingent upon demand, Monday and Wednesday mornings will remain as appointment-only times, to accommodate higher risk individuals who still prefer to avoid more crowded spaces. If walk-ins show up and there are no appointments scheduled, staff will attempt to accommodate them.
Computer use will be expanded from 20 minutes to 45-minute sessions and two tables will be available for study of up to one hour. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required, and limitations on the number admitted to the building at one time will remain in effect, although they will be expanded beyond the current number. McDowell noted that this number may be fluid depending on where the patrons are browsing.
“In the fall, even though we only allowed a limited number in at one time, we noted that instead of being spread throughout the building, people were clustering in front of the new books in numbers that weren’t safe,” McDowell observed. “We still want to prevent this. If you show up and there’s a sign on the door indicating that the Library is at capacity, please wait a few minutes. We’ll let you in as soon as it’s safe and practical to do so.”
She added that it’s hoped that the current downward trend in infections will allow operations to gradually return to normal, but cautioned that a surge could result in a repeated tightening of library use restrictions.
Grab & Go and Curbside Pickup will still be available for those who request those services. Currently, all returned materials must be placed in the outside book drop and are quarantined for seven days before being wiped down with disinfectant and reshelved. This process is expected to continue for some time, based on studies which have determined the length of time the COVID-19 virus remains on various library materials. For this reason, checkouts will remain limited to a total of five items per patron, to allow sufficient space for quarantined items.
Summer Reading signups for preschool through teen will also begin Monday, April 5. McDowell said plans are underway for outdoor, in-person programming for elementary age participants during the months of June and early July.
New Library hours beginning Monday, April 5 will be: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday mornings by appointment); Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (morning by appointment); Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.