Coudersport’s 3rd Annual Christmas in a Small Town is Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m-3 p.m.
Participating local businesses are Cream n’ Sugar, Mama Made, Always in Bloom, Bleu Daffodil, Moore Nutrition, Abundant Blessings Tea Room & Cafe, The Country Shoppe, The Riley Galley, Always in Bloom, Wagner Ace Hardware, Hauber’s, The Right Stuff, Buchanan Brothers, The Crittenden, Sew Much More and Poppy’s Attic. Offering mobile goodies will be Red Horse Grill, Cream n’ Sugar Mobile, Honey Hut, God’s Country Kettle Corn and Sons of Dunn Family Farm.
Food and craft vendors will be on First Street and in the Gunzburger Building Gym and Santa will visit with kids at the Potter County Artisan Center, 227 N. Main St.