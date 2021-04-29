There will be a free drive-thru vaccination clinic 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at UPMC Cole Main Campus, East Entrance. There is no appointment necessary; everyone 16+ is now eligible for vaccination.
Todd Husson, Coudersport Borough Council member, is encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
“Everyone’s got to get vaccinated, that’s pretty much my spiel, like to do anything and to get back to normal. We have to vaccinate everybody,” Husson said during the Wednesday, April 21 Coudersport Borough Council meeting.
“I don’t really see any troubles with any of the vaccines that would cause me not to want to get vaccinated. I’ve already been vaccinated. You want to go anywhere in the future, I think you’re going to need to be vaccinated,” he said.
As of Tuesday, 2,428 Potter County residents are fully vaccinated, out of the county’s 16,526 residents, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Another 1,444 residents have been partially vaccinated.
“It’s super important for people to get vaccinated. It’s free. And I guarantee you an ICU room is not free. I guarantee you a helicopter right out of here is not free. A vaccine is absolutely free and it’s absolutely safe,” Husson said. “And we have vaccines, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has given rural Pennsylvania a gift. It’s a tremendous gift. There are people in other countries that would bend over backwards to get a vaccine.”
Potter County Commissioner Barry Hayman is also encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
“Our lament for the first half of this whole COVID pandemic was we need a vaccine. And now that we have a vaccine, we’re having a hard time getting those shots out there. It’s not on the part of the providers, it’s just folks aren’t aren’t snapping them up,” Hayman said during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp agreed.
“We really encourage people to get out there and get their vaccine,” she said.
Grupp said as part of the American Rescue Plan, employers are entitled to tax credits for providing paid leave to employees who take time off related to the COVID-19 vaccination.
Employers, the self-employed or employers with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for it, she said.
“This is tax credits for wages paid for leave taken for those employees who are not eligible to telework,” she said.
The tax credits are available April 1 through Sept. 30, up to $511 per day, $5,110 aggregate or 100% of the employees current pay rate.
“So that’s something that employers can take advantage of and get those tax credits to allow their employees time off to get vaccinated,” Grupp said.