Potter County commissioners adopted the 2023 budget at the Dec. 15 meeting, holding the line on property taxes for the fifth year and not collecting a second.
The board approved the $11.5 million budget, and set the property tax rate at 18.5 mills.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Potter County commissioners adopted the 2023 budget at the Dec. 15 meeting, holding the line on property taxes for the fifth year and not collecting a second.
The board approved the $11.5 million budget, and set the property tax rate at 18.5 mills.
This marks the fifth year that the tax millage has been at that level.
Again this year, the county has decided not to collect the $5 per capita tax, said Commissioner Paul Heimel.
That tax generates a “modest amount” of income but requires a “tremendous amount” of effort to collect he said.
In related matters, the commissioners prepared for 2023 by setting salaries and salary schedules.
The board approved a 2% increase for 2023 of the base-rate salary schedule for non-union and appointed employees at both the county and human services.
The salary schedule sets the range of pay for each position.
At the salary board meeting, there was discussion over the issue as human services department Administrator Jim Kockler recommended no increase to the schedule.
Heimel and Commissioner Nancy Grupp voted to increase the base-rate salary schedule by 2%.
The board also approved a 2.25% pay increase for all non-union and appointed employees
The board approved increasing the upper limit of the salary range of an assistant district attorney position from $52,000 to $58,000.
A potential candidate was interviewed who would fill the position if the salary was increased, said commissioners.
In addition, the board established a temporary part-time sheriff’s deputy position, which will be filled by Larry Goodwin following his retirement on Jan. 3 as the full-time chief sheriff’s deputy.
Goodwin will fill the position until a replacement is found. He will continue to receive his current hourly pay.
Commissioners hired John R. Thomas, Esq. and Rebecca Ann Kriese as co-conflict counsel for the county at a rate of $100/hour.
The board appointed Tim Walck and Nicole Zaun to four-year terms on the county planning commission.
They replace Rance Baxter, who will continue to serve in an ad hoc advisory role, and Curt Weinhold.
The board also accepted a bid of $119,907.77 from Lone Star to replace the existing security system at the Potter County Jail.
The 23 existing cameras will be replaced by 55 cameras to provide better coverage to blind spots and new recording servers, a computer and monitors for the security desk.
The new system will be able to store videos for at least one month; the current capability is one week maximum.
The county has secured about $70,000 in funding toward the cost of the new system.
Managing Editor/General Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Rain and snow in the morning. Cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.