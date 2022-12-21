Potter County commissioners say they believe the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is committed to reopening a four-season recreation facility in the county.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, the commissioners said they planned to communicate resident’s concerns about the Denton Hill State Park status with incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, and Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the DCNR, which owns the park.
The ski resort at the park closed in 2014, when the concessionaire ended its contract with the state. The state conducted a study and crafted a master plan to develop a four-season recreational park and set aside $13 million to design and upgrade the infrastructure there.
The county officials recently spoke to Dunn on the phone and said they received a positive response from her and John Norbeck, DCNR deputy secretary for parks and forestry.
“I felt from the conversation that DCNR is sincerely committed to reopening Denton Hill State Park and having it be restored to what it once was, which is a critical state facility for visitors and locals,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel.
He said his perception is that the state is “committed” to the four-season aspect and, although it “may be a different type of ski area” than the former downhill ski area, maintaining a ski aspect to the park.
The state is looking for a concessionair to take advantage of the available $13 million and invest private funds to renovate and reopen the park.
This is the third time the state has sought bids for a recreation concession to operate at the park. If there are no bidders by the Jan. 6 deadline, the state department will begin work on a “Plan B,” Heimel said. One possibility is for the state to operate its own park.
“I feel there’s sincerity at the top of DCNR that they want to get the park open; it’s critical to tourism promotion,” he said. “More people are getting out and more people are looking for places like Potter County to recreate. Denton Hill could become what it once was and more, which was a major tourist attraction.”
A 2017 study concluded that, when operational, Denton Hill would add $2.75 million to the county’s economy. A well-operated, well promoted four-season park could generate even more, said Heimel earlier this month.
“We’re frustrated going into it because it’s been so long but we’re confident that, when it’s resolved, it will be a big benefit to the county,” Heimel said.