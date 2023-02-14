COUDERSPORT — The Potter County commissioners touched on a range of topics affecting local residents during the Feb. 9 meeting.
Commissioner Paul Heimel said the group met with state Rep. Martin Causer to discuss several issues, including the declining number of volunteer ambulance and firefighting personnel.
“We are in a crisis in rural Pennsylvania in terms of the number of volunteers for ambulance and fire companies,” Heimel said. “It defies a solution and people are dying because of our slow response. It’s easy to point fingers of blame without understanding the root causes of it.”
It is neither the state nor county government’s responsibility to provide fire and ambulance services, although both have stepped forward. Potter County in past years invested $4 million to help volunteer fire and ambulance services purchase equipment and enhance the reliability of service.
The responsibility, he continued, lies with the townships and boroughs. The challenge for rural counties with low populations is generating enough revenue to support fire and ambulance service.
Causer encourages municipalities to “think outside the box,” said Heimel. One idea is creating a multi-municipal EMS authority that would allow multiple municipalities to partner to provide services to a region.
“Everyone is wringing their hands about it, but solutions are elusive to say the least,” Heimel said. “It’s an alarming situation and I don’t know what it’s going to take … but it needs to be talked about.”
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved contracts with Davis-Ulmer Sprinkler Co. for fire monitoring services at the Gunzburger Building for $525, for elevator monitoring at Gunzburger Building for $350 and for elevator monitoring at the Courthouse for $350.
- Agreed to lease a 2023 Ford F150 from Kightlinger Motors, Inc. for $579.03 for 60 months.
- Accepted the resignation of James Culvey as a sheriff’s deputy effective Feb. 24.
- Approved a new contract with Huntington Creek Adolescent Facility for inpatient drug and alcohol treatment for rates ranging between $472-$573 per day depending on the level.
- Approved a new contract with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. for drug and alcohol treatment group at the Potter County Jail at $120/hour.
- Approved a contract with Dickinson Center, Inc. for family-based mental health services for in-home services for families and children with needs, for a contracted amount between $7,500 and $15,000.