An emergency responder asked commissioners to consider a tax break to encourage more people to step up as volunteer firefighters and EMS.
Brian Phelps, a volunteer with the Coudersport Fire Department and chief of police in Sweden Township, asked the board at the July 14 meeting to consider a tax break like that enacted in Cumberland County.
Officials in Cumberland County approved a $250 real estate tax break for volunteer firefighters and EMS in good standing, the first county in the state to do so.
“I think it is a great step,” Phelps said.
While commissioners have been supportive of recruitment and training for volunteer responders, a tax incentive may support retention. Each department or the county could define what “good standing” means to determine eligibility for the tax break, Phelps said.
“We are in crisis,” he said.
Coudersport, where Phelps is fire chief, has a roster of 25-30 volunteers and averages 20 calls a month. Losing four volunteers would be “devastating,” he said.
The lack of volunteers extends beyond emergency responders, Phelps said, noting that church groups, sports coaches and even civic organizations are struggling to get enough people.
The lack of volunteers also impacts the department’s ability to fundraise for equipment, gear and maintenance, Phelps said.
“We need to do something. If nothing else, I hope this starts your minds, starts your interest,” he said.
Commissioners assured Phelps that his concerns about volunteering are included in the county’s comprehensive plan, a list of the county priorities for the next decade.
“Sometimes those things have gathered dust, but we’re dedicated to taking action on that plan,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel.
Heimel also discussed his attendance, along with Austin music teacher Tim Walck and Arthur Metzger of the Potter County Arts Council, at a meeting in Colorado. Potter County, along with five other communities in the nation, are meeting to create a plan for building, maintaining and nurturing a vibrant arts and culture community as part of the Creative Counties Placemaking Challenge, a program of the National Association of Counties and Americans for the Arts..
The five other communities are in Hawaii, Wisconsin, Michigan, West Virginia and Ohio.
Potter County’s goal is to reverse the population loss through outmigration of young adults and build communities that preserve the local identity and also appeal to visitors and young families seeking to relocate.
“The bottom line is we’re losing people, our people are getting older,” Heimel said. “There are a lot of great things going on, but they’re scattered around.”
In an unrelated matter, Commissioner Nancy Grupp said the board has had several questions about the number of emergency management trailers maintained by the county.
One trailer is a Red Cross shelter trailer, which must be ready to respond to an emergency or disaster. It contains equipment needed to provide shelter for up to 50 people, such as blankets, cots, inflatable pillows, wheelchairs, walkers, signs and tarps.
The equipment contained in the trailer is set by a national standard, not the board of local responders.