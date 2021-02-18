COUDERSPORT — Potter County Commissioners are taking steps to start a county demolition funds program by enacting a $15 fee onto every deed and mortgage recorded, which will then be used for the demolition of blighted properties within Potter County.
Potter County is on track to gather roughly $19,000/year based on how many transactions occur, Commissioner Barry Hayman said during Thursday’s meeting.The average demolition costs between $10,000-20,000, but can be much higher depending on the site, he said, so it will take a while for the funds to accumulate. Once the funds are there, municipalities can apply for the demolition funds program, which will be administered by the county’s office of community development.
To qualify, the property must be in public ownership through a municipality, redevelopment authority, community development corporation, municipal authority or public non-profit organization that can demolish a property and preferably has the ability to impose a lien to recover costs, according to county documents. The property must qualify as blighted as defined in PA Act 152 of 2016.
The program can provide up to 50% of the costs of demolition without exceeding $20,000.
“We do not demand that (municipalities) pay those funds back, but if a municipality legally gains access to a property, uses our demolition funds, then turns around and sells that property, we probably would have in our paperwork a request that they make us whole again so that money can go back into this fund,” Hayman said.
Goals of this program include not only removing blight, but eliminate potential health and safety hazards caused by debris, vermin or physical deterioration of a structure, reduction of crime by removing vacant buildings as locations for criminal activity, increased value of adjacent properties and creating residential and economic development opportunities.
Blight removal is a goal listed in the county’s comprehensive plan, which the commissioners have pledged to take steps to put it into action.
“In the first year or two, it will not do much, but it certainly will begin to address the removal of blight. The passage of the previous LERTA ordinance also is designed to try to make life in Potter County a little more livable, a little more attractive for the folks that might like to come and stay and raise a family in Potter County, all in part of our revitalization plan,” Hayman said.
The commissioners unanimously voted to advertise the ordinance; the vote to adopt the ordinance will take place at a future meeting. For more information on the plan, visit pottercountypa.net, and select “Commissioners” under the “Departments” tab.
Potter County applied for a grant under Senate Bill 109, which targets hospitality industry recovery, Commissioner Nancy Grupp said. The county received $187,180. It will be a fast moving application, as funds have to be dispersed by mid-June. More information on that will be available at pottercountypa.net, click the “Revitalize Potter County” icon at the top of the page.”
Commissioners approved the disbursement of Coronavirus funds to several nonprofits within the county, including the First Presbyterian Church of Coudersport, A Way Out, the Christmas House, Roulette Food Pantry, Roulette Chemical Engine Co. #1 and Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department.
The hiring of Michael Crippen for part-time corrections officer at the Potter County Jail was acknowledged by commissioners.
Vicki Flewellyn extended her date of retirement to March 31 and moved from full time to part-time secretary/clerk in the public defender’s office, effective April 1.
Rea Gibble was appointed as the assistant director for domestic relations by Judge Stephen Minor, effective Feb. 2.
The next Potter County Commissioners meeting is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The agenda will be available online at pottercountypa.net, click the “departments” tab and select “commissioners.” The public can attend in person in the conference room in the Gunzburger Building, while social distancing and wearing a face covering. The public can also call into the meeting my dialing 814-274-0844 and entering PIN 114477#.