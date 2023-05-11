The Potter County commissioners are seeking residents who are in need of improvements to their home.
At the May 4 meeting, Sean Gabler from the Northern Tier Community Actions Corp., reported the county is still seeking eligible applicants to take part in the program.
The county received $200,000 on April 1 to use to address safety, improve water quality and improve the quality of life for qualified residents. To qualify, home owners must be 62 years or older or have a disability. They must be currently up-to-date on taxes. There is a limit of $50,000 that can be expended on each house in the program.
Once an application is received, a deed search is conducted to ensure the applicant is the home owner of record, then a home inspection is performed to identify issues, including the presence of radon gas, lead-based paint and asbestos.
After the inspection, the needs of the building are prioritized with input from the homeowner and cost estimates are figured.
About 10% of the budget is set aside for contingencies or other issues that may crop up as work is done. If those funds are not used during construction, additional work will be performed at the house.
Commissioners asked Gabler for copies of the application, which they plan to share at seniors centers, with the county Human Services Department and other sites.
In another issue relating to seniors, Isaac Musser, director of the Area Agency on Aging, spoke about the services provided. The agency is required to serve the most needy and frail population first. That is challenging as the state funding for senior programs has not increased for several years.
During the pandemic, the agency did receive additional funds, which were used to replace a walk-in refrigerator and freezer at the kitchen facility where meals are prepared for senior centers and home delivery.
The agency has recently been struggling with staffing, but now has new employees in place and is in the process of training them.
In other business, the board:
Adopted a proclamation setting May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month.
Announced May 17 is the final day to submit comments about the Maryland Air National Guard’s plan to have low-flying military flights over the Pa. Wilds, including Potter County. Comments may be offered at ngc.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil.