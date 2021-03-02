Progress continues on a proposal to establish an open-air retail center on a vacant lot in downtown Coudersport.
It’s a project of the Revitalize Potter County Steering Committee. County officials emphasize that the plan is merely a proposal, subject to public input and a number of elements – including funding – falling into place. The committee has been working on the “market village/farmers market” concept on a county-owned lot at the corner of East Second and North East streets.
Steering committee co-chairs Will Hunt and Ellen Russell describe the proposed development as a semi-permanent “village” with multiple short-term rental spaces. Retail space would complement the Potter County Farmers Market, with short-term occupants marketing agricultural goods, prepared food, locally crafted items or other products.
The committee envisions the lot becoming a gathering place where live music and other entertainment or educational programs could be presented. Similar open-air markets could be developed in Galeton, Ulysses, Roulette and other Potter County towns.
Rentals would be available at low fees. The market village could serve as an incubator for new businesses. It would provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to “pilot” their business idea, without running the large risk associated with a storefront. Once the business proves to be successful, the hope is it would move into an empty storefront to help revitalize the business district. Meanwhile, the steering committee is investigating grant opportunities.
Public comment on the plan is accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 22. A logo contest is also kicking off soon. For details, visit the Revitalize Potter County website. Those interested in becoming involved in the God’s Country Village and Farmers Market can contact Ellen Russell at 814-274-8290, ext. 209; erussell@pottercountypa.net; or Will Hunt, 814-274-8290, ext. 229; whunt@pottercountypa.net.