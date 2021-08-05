Potter County still has more than $1 million to help renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The moratorium is ending July 31 for federal evictions for nonpayment of rent,” said Commissioners Nancy Grupp at the county commissioners’ meeting July 29. “Due to that, if anyone is behind in rent due to COVID – lack of hours, laid off, etc. – contact Potter County Human Services.”
Grupp said funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is available to both renters and landlords and can help with utility payments as well as rent. Inability to pay must be directly related to COVID-19 and the program ends Sept. 30, 2022. Full eligibility guidelines for EARP can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/emergency-rental-assistance-program.
“We have issued $161,000 in rent and utility assistance, so we still have plenty of funds available,” said Grupp.
Jim Kockler, executive director of Potter County Human Services, said at a previous commissioners meeting that the county had received $1,860,000 for the program. He also said he expects the number of applicants for the program to increase once the federal mandate barring landlords from evicting tenants ends.
For further questions or to apply, contact Kockler at jkockler@pottercountypa.net or 814-544-7315.
Also at the meeting, Commissioner Paul Heimel gave an update on the county’s work to bring high-speed broadband to parts of the county lacking a reliable internet connection.
“Washington is on the cusp of approving an infrastructure bill. Rural broadband expansion has a lot of support by both parties. The new measures are calling for $65 billion, which sound like a lot,” said Heimel, adding that
He said while broadband expansion is part of the county’s strategic plan, figuring out what role the county can and should play in it is “a very complicated equation.” He said most of their work has focused around putting partnerships together and looking into channels for funding.
“It’s a work in progress with a lot of moving parts, but those all seem to be moving in positive directions,” said Heimel.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved the following personnel matters:
• An $11,000 increase to the salary of Colleen Wilber, drug and alcohol administrator for Human Services, from just over $54,000 to just over $65,000. The increase was recommended by the county salary board and is based on several extra duties Wilber carries out beyond her normal role, including securing several grants for various county programs.
• Resignations from Brenda Baker, sheriff’s secretary/clerk and part-time courthouse security guard, effective July 12; Tiffany Wedmeier, PCHS caseworker II/Galeton ICM, effective Aug. 20; and Monica Williams, PCHS caseworker II, effective Aug. 16.
• The retirement of Debra Ostrom, planning/GIS secretary/MSAG clerk, effective Aug. 9. Commissioners thanked Ostrom for her 13-plus years of service.
• The hire of Eric Barnhart from part-time corrections officer to a full-time corrections officer, effective July 26.
• A contract with Tamala O’Donnel for cleaning at the Galeton District Justice Office at $20 per week.
• Payment of costs of training/conferences and travel requested by county employees: Ellen Russell, community development director, to attend the PEDA Fall Conference in King of Prussia; Julie Logue, 911 program and Will Hunt, GIS director at attend PA NENA Conference in State College; and Colleen Wilber PCHS drug & alcohol administrator to attend the AOPC Treatment Court Coordinator Symposium in State College. Heimel added that Russel’s attendance to the conference is based on a competitive program for young professionals she was admitted to, which comes with free membership for a year.Other action by commissioners included:
• Rejecting a bid submitted by The Nutrition Group for meal service at the Potter County Jail, following a recommendation by Jail Warden Glenn Drake.
• Approving an agreement with Alertus Technologies, Inc. for yearly maintenance and updates of the Alertus System to be utilized as a countywide panic system at an annual cost of $3625.
• Approving several contracts and agreements for services offered by Potter County Human Services, including a caseworker for Northern Potter School District at a cost of $6,000.
Commissioners also announced important dates and events coming up in the county:
• The Potter County Fair opened this past Sunday and continues through Saturday. Commissioner Nancy Grupp said as of last Thursday, help was still needed for the hotdog hut that helps raise money to cover the cost of the fair. The fair has free parking and entry.
• Commissioner Barry Hayman said Thursday, Aug. 12 is PA Career Link Day and the office in Coudersport will offer center tours, job fairs and other activities.
• The commissioners are holding their first night meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Gunzburger Building. Grupp said they’re trialing one night meeting per quarter so constituents who may work at the normal 11 a.m. time can attend.
• Grupp also said a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Coudersport Senior Center, 171 Rt 6 West/6th St., Coudersport. The drive-thru clinic is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with no registration necessary. The Pifzer vaccine will be administered, and the second shot will be administered on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Senior Center. For more information, contact Potter County Human Services at 814-544-7315.
The next meeting of the Potter County Commissioners is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in the front conference room of the Gunzburger Building, Coudersport, or by phone; call 814-274-0844 and enter pin 114477#.