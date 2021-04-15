COUDERSPORT — The county will apply for a grant to fund the first phase of the God’s Country Village and Farmer’s Market.
Phase one of the project will include site improvements and developing the park, and does not include the buildings. Will Hunt, planning director, said they will apply for a Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grant through DCNR. They’re seeking Park Rehabilitation and Development funding.
Part of the grant requirement is that a resolution be adopted by the commissioners, which was approved unanimously during their meeting on Thursday, April 8.
Hunt said they’ve partnered with the conservation district to do park improvements to the site. They’ll use dirt and gravel road practices for the pathways and parking lot. Stormwater management practices, like rain gardens, will be used on site.
The Coudersport Borough and Eulalia Township have agreed to provide in-kind services for equipment and operators for the development of the project, Commissioner Nancy Grupp said.
Commissioner Barry Hayman said the grounds improvements will be nice improvements to the spot, regardless of if the villages can be funded.
A perimeter walkway is planned, as well as landscaping, benches, electricity to the site.
“If the buildings weren’t to come, but if a festival, event or anything on those lines happened, there would be electricity available for other vendors to utilize the site,” Hunt said.
Modeled after Tionesta Market Village, a semi-permanent “village” of short-term rental spaces is planned for the corner of Second and North East Streets, Coudersport, where people can rent open-backed buildings and sell their goods and crafts.
Hayman said this idea fits nicely with the county’s revitalization plan, which includes agriculture, commerce, tourism and recreation. The market village embodies all of that, he said.
The grant, if awarded, will carry a 50% match, Hunt said during the Potter County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 13. With in-kind services and possibly utilizing county staff, meeting the match requirement shouldn’t be a problem, he said.
He and Ellen Russell, community development director, are still seeking funding for the buildings, Hunt said.
“Finding funding for it, especially right now, the cost of lumber and material is astronomical. Being able to fund the project — at least the buildings — might be a little more difficult to secure than what the ground improvements might be,” Hunt said.