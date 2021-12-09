Two proposed salary increases were met with questions and some contention at the Potter County Salary Board’s meeting Thursday, Dec. 2.
“You’re kind of showing favoritism and you’re basing it on the person and not the position,” said County Treasurer Krista Miller. “It’s not fair.”
Krista Miller questioned an increase of county fiscal director Bridget Miller’s salary by $3,000 to $40,976. She later clarified that she believes the compensation is fair, but that it should be reflected by changing the base salary rate for the position, not an increase for one person.
County Commissioner Nancy Grupp said the increase was proposed due to “added talent” Bridget Miller brings to the position.
“We looked into other county’s fiscal departments and very few are just one person,” said Grupp. “We get a bargain with our fiscal director.”
Chief Clerk Jessica Giebel added that Bridget Miller was able to manipulate raw data and transfer it to the new payroll system, something the county likely would have had to hire an additional person to complete.
Krista Miller countered that the switch to the new payroll system has also added work for her team, without an increase in pay. Heimel suggested any county department that has incurred more work/hours could participate in a time study “to see if the director and employees are aligning their time and if that office needs to have additional service.”
The motion for the increase passed unanimously.
The next proposal to increase Giebel’s salary also passed, with Miller this time voting in opposition.
“She has taken on additional duties that were not assigned when she came into the position two and a half years ago,” said Grupp. “Most of that is administering grants, both state and federal.”
Heimel said another reason for the increase is added responsibilities as administrator of the Potter County Jail Board.
Grupp said the last three years, Giebel’s salary has been around $300 more than the absolute minimum allowed for the position. The recommendation was to increase her current expected base salary of $47,556 to $52,556, which passed in a vote.
“Almost as much as the treasurer of the county, unbelievable...” said Miller. “I’m glad you guys take care of your own, because it’s very not fair.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved a 2.25% pay increase for non-union and appointed county employees. Heimel said the increase helps “prevent disparity” between the salaries of non-elected and elected officials, who received a similar pay increase after those salaries were set in advance.
- Approved a new base-rate salary schedule for new, non-union and appointed county employees at a rate of 2%.
- Tabled the vote on a base-rate salary schedule for new, non-union or appointed employees of Potter County Human Services, also proposed at 2%.
- Approved the salary of solicitor Thomas Schaffer of $55,000 for the county and $3,600 for Potter County Human Services for a total of $91,000. Only the PCHS salary is increasing from $30,000 to $36,000. The board said the increase is due to increasing need and complexity of cases, especially related to children and youth services.
- Approved the salary for Dan Glassmire as assistant county solicitor at $4,800 per year. Glassmire was previously received $1 for his work, what equated to “pro-bono,” said Heimel.
- Voted to increase the hours of the Potter County Veterans Affairs director from part time to full time.