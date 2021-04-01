POTTER COUNTY — Commissioners approved a “CDBG Program Income Reutilization Plan,” which allows the county to take steps toward putting about $600,000 back into the community.
The county’s community development director, Ellen Russell, said the county is working on getting money spent and into the community, but to do that, the county needs to readapt its program income, which is tied to the Community Development Block Grant.
The interest on the CBDG money can only be used for certain things.
Commissioner Paul Heimel said several years ago, likely in the 1970s, the county was granted funding from the commonwealth for a revolving loan fund. It was used primarily to help incentive Sweden Valley Manor ownership to locate its skilled care home in Potter County. Then the money flowed back into the revolving loan fund.
While the commissioners have authority to decide how that money is allotted, that money has occasionally been administered by the Potter County Redevelopment Authority for various projects, Heimel said.
Because the money can only be used for certain projects and because it is an administrative challenge, the board of commissioners decided to take over the responsibility of administering the money.
“It wasn’t a hostile takeover of that money from the Redevelopment Authority,” Heimel said. “They had sort of been sitting on it too and we’ve known for years it’s technically the commissioners’ responsibility, so when we made contact with (the authority), they were fine with turning it over because, as we’ve learned, it is an administrative challenge,” Heimel said.
Heimel said it’s been a challenge for the county to determine what the allowable uses are; the county has been working with DCED to get further clarification.
“It’s rested in a low-interest yielding bank account for a long, long time, and it’s a substantial sum of money and we’d like to put it to use,” Heimel said.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp said the county will work to put a couple of different programs into place to get the money out where it’s needed.
The commissioners approved a Potter County Human Services contract with Cabin Investments LLC for the lease of a home for a Men’s Transitional Living Program, at a rate of $950/month and a $950 security deposit. The lease begins April 1 and runs through March 21, 2022.
This is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to implement reentry services for those who are involved in the criminal justice system, Heimel said.
“...We have the women’s residential recovery center in Harrison Valley but we’ve not had equal services for men. There’s an ongoing effort to improve the services for men who are emerging from the criminal justice system, so this is a major step in that direction as a result of our reentry services,” Heimel said.
During commissioners reports, Grupp said a regional vaccination clinic in State College is in the works. The clinic will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so only one shot and trip to the area will be necessary, she said. A mobile vaccination clinic to the rural counties is also a possibility.
Heimel reported the county is updating and revising its website, pottercountypa.net.
“The website is very good to start with but it can be even more functional. There are ways that more business can be migrated to the website, ” Heimel said.
He said the commissioners met with department heads, managers and elected officials and requested each department take a look at its respective website and let them know how its own site can be improved and how the webmaster can better serve their needs.
Several improvements have already been made and several pages within the county’s website are filled with good information and resources. Heimel noted the voter registration and elections site is very functional and the tax assessment office has forms available. Links for hunting and fishing licenses are available on the treasurer’s site. There’s remote access to deeds and an online parcel identifier on the planning/GIS site.
The next Potter County Commissioners meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8 in the Gunzburger Building conference room. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually by calling 814-274-0844, and entering the PIN 114477#.