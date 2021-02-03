NPRC to offer CDL course
The Northern PA Regional College has partnered with PA Pride and Wayne Paving and Gravel, 262 PA-44, Shinglehouse, to provide local CDL Class A training with Tanker and Hazmat, and Oil and Gas Safety certifications.
Registrations are limited to four per class and are received on a rolling basis.
TAA/WIOA funding is available through the CareerLink for eligible students. The course is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 15. I
nterested students can register at https://nprc.empowerxl.com/community/index.cfm/main/menubycat/ATVL_ID/25.