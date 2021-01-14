Dental assistant program offered in Port Allegany
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, in partnership with the Potter County Education Council, is offering a dental assistant program. The purpose of this program is to familiarize students with all areas of administrative and clinical dental assisting, focusing on the responsibilities required to function as an assistant in a dental practice.
This 60-hour course covers the following key areas and topics: Introduction to the dental office and history of dentistry and dental assisting; legal aspects of dentistry including policies and guidelines; introductory oral anatomy, dental operatory, and dental equipment; introductory tooth structure including primary and permanent teeth; the oral cavity and related structures; dental hand-pieces, sterilization, and other areas. Students who complete this comprehensive course would be prepared to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) – Radiation Health and Safety (RHS) exam, and the DANB – Infection Control Exam (ICE).
This course is being offered at the Port Allegany office of the Education Council on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6–9:30 p.m. from Feb. 1 through March 29. The cost is $1,499/person and includes a 40-hour externship as well as the DANB exam fee. Registration is required by Jan. 22. For more information or to register, call 814-274-4877 or visit https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/main/location/LOC/PAC.
NPRC’s Workforce Development Term III courses to begin
Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) is announcing its Workforce Development courses for Term III which begins Feb. 1.
Nearly 30 courses are being offered including: Industrial mathematics, motor control I, programmable logic controllers I, blueprint reading, medical terminology 1 and guest service gold, to name several. These non-credit courses are perfect for recent high school graduates or mid-career adults seeking to advance in their career or begin a new one.
Most classes are delivered through a live, interactive video conferencing system called StarLeaf. However, some courses will meet in person while following current masking, social distancing, and other virus avoidance guidelines. Of those courses meeting in person, the following courses are scheduled to meet at our Port Allegany or Coudersport offices. They include: emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, industrial electricity, machine shop I and precision milling.
Registration deadline for term III courses is Jan. 22 and classes begin Feb. 1. For more information about courses being offered or the registration process, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org/workforce-catalog/ or contact Maryanne Chaffee at 814-584-0066 or mchaffee@rrcnpa.org.
Clinical Medical Assistant course offered in Port Allegany
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, in partnership with the Potter County Education Council, is offering a Clinical Medical Assistant course. This program is designed to prepare students to assist physicians by performing certain clinical functions in a medical office. Key topics include: assisting physicians with patient-related care; preparing patients for examination and treatment; HIPAA patient confidentiality; recording and taking of vital signs; review and administration of medications; laboratory procedures, phlebotomy and the proper techniques required to collect specimens for laboratory analysis; and cardiology and the proper placement of leads for a 12-lead EKG.
This comprehensive course includes 140 classroom hours and 160 clinical externship hours and prepares students to sit for the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) national certification examination. This course is ideal preparation for those hoping to work in a medical office but who do not have a medical background.
This course is being offered at the Port Allegany office of the Education Council on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6–9:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Feb. 2 through May 20. The cost is $2,799/person. Registration is required by Jan. 22. For more information or to register, call (814) 274-4877 or visit https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/main/location/LOC/PAC.
Registration underway for NPRC’s spring semester
Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) announced its spring 2021 semester courses and registration is open now. Over 30 courses are being offered for the spring semester including: introduction to psychology, music appreciation, introduction to criminal justice, history without borders, environmental biology, principles of management and interpersonal communication, to name just a few. These courses are part of six associate degrees: applied technology, business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences. However, if someone is not interested in pursuing an associate degree at this time, they can choose the course or courses they need for personal or professional development or take courses to transfer towards a degree program at another regional college or university.
These courses are perfect for recent high school graduates, mid-career adults seeking to advance in their career or begin a new one, and current high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements and want to earn college credits while still in high school. This program is designed to be affordable, with state funding helping to keep tuition costs low. Students with a high school diploma or GED pay just $185 per credit. Current high school students pay just $60 per credit. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available.
These courses are typically offered at the Coudersport and Port Allegany offices of the Education Council, as well as more than 20 additional locations throughout northwest and north central Pennsylvania. Instructors teach classes live (real-time), and interactive television (ITV) allows all students to simultaneously view and interact with each other. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring 2021 semester courses will be offered virtually. Instructors will teach classes remotely, and students will attend from their computers. They will still all be able to view and interact with each other from their computers.
The registration deadline for spring semester is Jan. 15 and classes start Jan. 20. For more information about courses being offered or the registration process, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org/class-schedule-years/2021/ or contact Cory Newcombe, student success specialist, at 814-603-1229 or cnewcombe@rrcnpa.org.