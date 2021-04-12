A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at the American Legion 192, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport.
The clinic, through the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, will give the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
All veterans, spouses, surviving spouses of veterans, caregivers of veterans and recipients Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits are eligible.
For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, caregivers are defined as a family member or friends who provides care to a veteran. Caregivers may help a veterans with things such as personal needs, like feeding, bathing or dressing, or tasks like shopping or transportation.
Contact the Bath VAMC call center at 607-664-4626 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule a vaccine appointment.