COUDERSPORT — This winter has been a tough one, with what seems like a never ending amount of snow. To keep the roads safe and clear, the Coudersport Borough road crews are out and about, working hard.
The borough has a total of six people on the roads. Each week, there are two people who are dedicated to plowing and hauling snow.
The Coudersport Borough’s labor costs are up about 20% this year due to the amount of time the road crews spend plowing, Bev Morris, borough manager, said.
Last year at this time, the road crew had spent 527 hours doing snow removal, whereas this year they are at 695 hours.
The amount of overtime is about the same, Morris said, because it’s been snowing more during the day when the crew is available.
“We’ve had somebody come out two nights this past week and mound up the snow and just get it scraped off so it’s more accessible downtown,” Morris said on Friday.
The material costs are also about the same. The borough always gets about the same amount of anti-skid and salt each year — 400 tons and 200 tons, respectively — but did get another truck load of salt. Morris hopes that will be enough for the rest of the winter.
“As you can tell, all of the snow and rain we got, it’s just a big ice blob. It’s been really tough on the crews to move and try not to damage the equipment,” she said.
But, they get it done and they get it done well.
“They do an excellent job out there. That’s hard work. There’s been days when they come in the morning and they’re in those trucks hauling snow or pushing snow eight hours a day, and that’s hard,” she said.
The road crew employees are a bit weary and tired, Morris said, just due to the nature of how the winter season has been going.
“They never hesitate. There isn’t a second thought, they appeal to be getting enough sleep and rest between shifts and they’re in good spirits,” Morris said.
Gas prices are also up this year, which will increase costs a bit.
Sidewalks are very dangerous right now, Morris said. Especially last week, when it rained, froze and then snow fell on top of that.
It’s important that people keep their sidewalks clear, and it’s especially important that when people are plowing out their driveways or properties that they don’t plow in the sidewalks in the process.
“There’s a lot of people that walk and kids are trying to get to school, they’re having trouble walking over this crusty snow and it’s dangerous,” Morris said.
When the crews are plowing the streets, it makes it difficult when there are cars parked along the streets.
“They have to plow around them, which slows them down and makes even a bigger mess, because now someone is getting plowed in,” Morris said. A lot of time is spent trying to find out who owns certain cars tracking down the owners and asking them to move their car, she said.