COUDERSPORT — Part cyclist, part philosopher, Andre Breton stopped in Coudersport Monday morning for a cup of coffee and half an hour of conversation with Potter Leader Office Manager Della Taylor.
Breton, age 50, is traveling from Bradford, Kansas to Waterville, Maine by bicycle, a trip he has dubbed “Connecting my Grandfathers.”
According to his website, the 600-mile bicycle journey will take him from the Rocky to the Appalachian Mountains. “The purpose is to celebrate the opportunity to not only be alive, as my grandfathers gifted to me, but also to be a good human,” wrote Breton.
Breton is a relative newcomer to cycling, resuming at age 38 after moving to Fort Collins, Colo. to work on his third post-doctoral fellowship as a wildlife biologist.
“That community rides bicycles far more than any community I’ve encountered in the United States,” he said. “In two months, I was guilted by this into buying a bicycle. I hadn’t ridden since I was a teen in Franklin, Mass.”
He began mountain biking after an impulse purchase on Saint Patrick’s Day in 2010. After growing disillusioned with academia and an unexpected break-up, his interest in bicycling sparked “a massive fire” that led to racing mountain bikes. He qualified for and completed the Leadville Trail 100, a 100-mile gravel trail race.
“I was so awoken by the preparation, including the races before that I where I had to qualify,” Breton said. “Now it’s 2013 and I didn’t stop racing. This is my ninth season, the last two years as a pro. I got my butt kicked, but when else am I going to do it.”
Breton also discovered touring during trips to Europe. He has completed six long-distance tours, the longest being 4,392 miles from Scotland to Turkey and another from Maine to Labrador.
“The hardest thing about my bicycle tours is starting and being on your bicycle for all day,” he said. “If I plan this thing for a week total, I know that if I don’t go, the opportunity is gone. I start in a way that other people would think I’m totally unprepared. But I like coming into Coudersport, seeing the sun rise and the totally unexpected, seeing the serendipity.”
Bicycling has been a pathway of self-discovery and also healing for Breton, who lifted himself out of depression.
“There are lessons you can gain from a bicycle in a short time that can teach you about your whole life,” he said, noting that the journey from Smethport to Port Allegany required five climbs and more than 100 miles traveled. “There’s a lesson there. Sometimes life’s difficult; you’ve got to get to the other side and then flourish. That’s what I get from the bicycle every day.”
As he rides across America, Breton enjoys discovering the unexpected: how the morning sun hits the buildings, his first sight of the Arikaree Breaks, or a cup of hot coffee at Cream ‘n Sugar.
His goal is to become his best version of himself and his journey may possibly inspire others to continuously work on self improvement and creating a better world.
“There’s this idea we’re all aware of. We all agree being great is a good thing. Not everyone know what great is or what make it great,” he mused. “I think what made America great is this — small shops, selling real products with concern and love for customers.”
For more information on Breton and his journey, visit www.andrebreton.com.