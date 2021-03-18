POTTER COUNTY — Child and Youth Services has been extremely busy this year, the Potter County Commissioners learned during their meeting Thursday, March 11.
Tom Patterson, director of CYS, gave a presentation to the commissions about the department and the work they do.
Since July 1, the department has had 64 child protective service reports involving 81 children, and 186 general protective service reports involving 277 children, Patterson said.
“We are behind where we were a year to date last year but because of the COVID pandemic we’ve received less calls, but the calls have tended to be more complex in nature and the abuse has tended to go on longer than it had in the past,” Patterson said.
Referrals often come from the community, educational institutions and medical partners.
Last year, sexual abuse accounted for about 54% of the department’s substantiated findings, followed by physical abuse and serious physical neglect, he said. The perpetrators of those substantiated reports are mainly the mothers, followed by the fathers.
The department recently started a program, Family Support Services, that provides a “stop gap” between mental health services and the families that the department supports. So far, they’ve served 15 clients.
“Out of those, mainly they had been mental health or children exhibiting maladaptive behaviors, where they weren’t necessarily a CYS issue but we still wanted to be in there to provide support to the families and teach some parenting techniques,” Patterson said.
Another program, Plans of Safe Care, for infants with prenatal substance exposure, has helped eight Potter County families.
“Those have been extremely successful,” Patterson said. “For those we pulled together a brief multidisciplinary team and we have professionals from the hospital, mental health, aging, intellectual disabilities, and drug and alcohol. We try to come up with a plan for that mother and their family to support the child and hopefully get the services in place needed to maintain an appropriate and healthy household.”
CYS’s Independent Living House has continuously been in use, he said. The independent living program “teaches every skill necessary for youth to successfully live on their own, in their own (or shared) apartment, with a job, and to be socially productive and interactive.,” according to its website. It has expanded to 25 young people (typically ages 15-21) who are learning those skills, with two more on the way, Patterson said.
CYS staff are working on becoming more trauma informed, so they can better help individuals. Patterson said oftentimes they get calls where the parents are extremely agitated, irate and flustered because it’s dealing with their children. Staff has been trained to talk with them and defuse the situation.
“It is such a difficult topic for many of the families, especially when they’re at risk of possibly losing their children or having an agency step in and make some changes,” he said.
With Patterson during the meeting was Jasmine, a service dog CYS recently brought on board. She’s been very successful, he said. He brought Jasmine to the Northern Potter Elementary School to meet with the six grade class on three occasions, after the tragic death of a student.
“You could just tell in the children’s faces once they saw her, they would go from very heightened and emotional to calming down and they would talk to Jasmine and express their feelings,” he said.