An Austin woman elected to serve as mayor is not eligible to serve the four-year term, according to Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson.
Watson received information in November that Kaitlyn Crosby, the top vote-getting in the Austin mayoral race in November 2021, had a felony conviction that could prohibit her from holding office. He then asked the Austin borough council for direction, but did not get a “firm response” until Dec. 29.
This is the first time that Watson can recall a situation where an elected individual may be prohibited from holding office.
“When this first came up, I was kind of shocked,” he said. “I told the individuals I was speaking to that I could not recall this issue coming up. This is first time I’ve had to investigate an action in quo warranto for a candidate.”
On July 7, 2021, Crosby pleaded guilty to a felony aggravated assault by vehicle, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and summary count of careless driving. She was sentenced to 11½-24 months confinement to run concurrently with 36 months probation. The incident dates back to Dec. 21, 2014.
Watson contacted Crosby on Dec. 30 to discuss the possibility that she is ineligible to hold office.
“Essentially, I inquired as to whether she would be interested in resigning the position or, alternatively, I would be required to file an action in quo warranto,” Watson said.
At the time, Crosby said she would be reaching out to her own legal counsel for guidance.
Watson waited a week, then called Crosby again on Jan. 5, leaving a voice mail, and repeated those actions on Jan. 6. With the lack of response, Watson then began working on the legal documents to have a judge decide.
“It’s unfortunate that she hasn’t gotten back to me, but I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to do my job,” Watson said.
He was unaware until contacted by this newspaper about the possibility that another Austin council member, also elected in November, has a felony conviction. Watson said he will be researching the issue and ask Austin council for direction before taking any action.
“If it turns out he is the correct individual and he is ineligible to hold office and borough concurs with my analysis, the same procedure will take place,” Watson said.