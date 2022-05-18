COUDERSPORT — A Potter County judge will decide whether to remove two elected officials from office for past felony convictions.
Judge Stephen Minor heard arguments at a May 12 hearing to remove Kaitlyn Crosby from the office of mayor of Austin and Andrew Dynda from his seat on Austin borough council. Samuel Stretton, an attorney from Philadelphia, represented Crosby at the hearing. Dynda represented himself.
The hearing was to hear arguments for both individual’s removal from office for past felony convictions. Both Crosby and Dunda were elected to office in November 2021, were sworn in and have been serving.
The question before the court was whether any felony convictions disqualify an individual from holding office or only those containing elements of criminal falsity.
Watson argued that Pennsylvania’s Supreme and Superior Court decisions dating back to 1842 have held that the Pennsylvania Constitution’s “infamous crimes” statute prevents anyone who is convicted of a felony or crime involving criminal falsity is disqualified from holding office.
Crosby pleaded guilty in July 2021 to a felony aggravated assault by vehicle, a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter and summary count of careless driving. In December 2014, Crosby was driving a vehicle which struck two men walking in Cameron County, killing one man and injuring the second.
Dynda pleaded guilty in July 2015 to a felony count of criminal trespass by breaking into a structure, misdemeanor count of criminal mischief damaging property and summary counts of harassment and driving while operating privileges are suspended to a 2014 incident.
“Here today, … the law is clear, unequivocal and has not been overruled: a felony conviction disqualifies (Crosby) from holding office,” Watson said.
Stretton argued that a 2011 case, Commonwealth v. Rambler, indicates a change in interpretation and that cases should be examined on a case-by-case basis as to whether the crime should disqualify an individual from office.
Crosby’s case, he said, does not involve criminal falsity or moral depravity, but rather gross negligence. He said the courts should make decisions to keep more candidates like Crosby, who ran as a Libertarian, on the ballot and give voters more choices.
“She won the election. People support her as mayor,” Stretton said.
Watson argued that the Rambler case only said the legislator “may” want to look at changing the law, but upheld earlier decisions that felony convictions disqualifies a person from holding office.
Stretton said Crosby’s conviction would not disqualify her from holding office as a U.S. legislator, and indicated he is willing to appeal this case to the higher courts. Furthermore, she’s reformed since the 2014 incident, he said.
“I feel this case, if I took it up (to appellate court) might be the right case to change (the law),” Strettonn said.
Regarding Dynda’s case, Watson made similar arguments and noted that appellate courts have determined that criminal trespass is a crime of criminal falsity.
Dynda said that he was elected by residents of Austin, not all Potter County voters. Watson noted that several Austin residents did contact him and questioned Dynda’s right to hold office.
Minor said he would review the Constitution and court cases cited by both attorneys and planned to have a decision within a few weeks.