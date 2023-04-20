On Tuesday, April 18, the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources issued the following statement:
“DCNR has evaluated the proposals for a four-season recreation concessionaire for Denton Hill State Park. No proposal was selected within the formal structure, and the solicitation process has been closed.
“However, the proposals that were submitted were encouraging. DCNR plans to meet with the two interested parties individually to discuss how they could possibly meet the needs of the park and its visitors. DCNR intends to finalize a plan that would lead to a contract for operations that would be implemented in conjunction with planned Commonwealth funded infrastructure improvements at Denton Hill State Park.
“DCNR remains committed to advancing Denton Hill’s rehabilitation, future contracted operations, and implementing diverse recreational uses.”
The state has requested proposals for a concessionaire in the past; none submitted before the most recent round, which deadlined Jan. 6.
The ski resort at the park closed in 2014, when the concessionaire ended its contract with the state. The state conducted a study and crafted a master plan to develop a four-season recreational park and set aside $13 million to design and upgrade the infrastructure there.