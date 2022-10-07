State Parks Director John Hallas Friday, Oct. 7, announced the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking proposals for a four-season recreation adventure center concession at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County.

“The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner, Denton Hill will become an attraction that brings additional visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons.”

