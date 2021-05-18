GENESEE -- The only Democrat listed on the ballot for Genesee Township Supervisor dropped out of the race on Friday, Sandy Lewis, the county’s director of elections, confirmed to the Potter Leader-Enterprise.
Dennis Matteson Jr. is listed on the Democrat ballot for Genesee Township supervisor for both the two-year term and six-year term, according to the sample ballots available at pottercountypa.net. Lewis said there wasn’t enough time to reprint the ballots after Matteson withdrew from the race, so his name is still on the ballots that voters will see today.
Matteson, in a Facebook post he shared with the Potter-Leader Enterprise, said he was informed by his employer that he is ineligible to run for office, as he is a federal employee.
"If you have already or if you intended to vote for me, I am truly sorry. I was looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community as supervisor," he wrote.
Lewis said candidates do list their occupation on the petition, but the county's office of election doesn't scrutinize that. She said it's "not up to our office" to tell someone whether or not they can run for office because of their occupation. Rather, they ensure the top of the petition is complete, make sure enough signatures were collected, confirm their statement of financial interests is complete and notarize the petition.
The Genesee Township supervisor two-year term fills the of former Supervisor Jim Smoker’s term until the next municipal election and the six-year term is for current Supervisor’s Dann Thompson’s seat, who is not seeking reelection. Kristine Smith was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Smoker. Both Smith and Mark Buffington are on the Republican ballot for both terms.
In today's primary election, in most cases, voters will pick their party's nominees with those winners on the ballot in November's general election. Those who garner the most votes in November will take office in January.
Polls are open today until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. For more information about local races, to see sample ballots or find a polling location, visit www.pottercountypa.net and under the “departments” tab, select “voter registration/elections.” For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit www.votespa.com.