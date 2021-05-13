The Potter County Democratic Party recently donated over 400 pounds of ground beef to Potter County Food Banks.
Ronnie Schenkein, who headed this project, is shown with Coudersport Food Bank Coordinator Harry Sickler during a delivery of two-pound packages of ground beef that were distributed to families in need in Potter County. Potter County Democrats remain committed to serving friends, families and neighbors through various community service projects.
“The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once stated that we should, ‘Do something outside yourself. Something to repair the tears in your community. Something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is – living not for oneself, but for one’s community,’” a press release from the Potter County Democrats stated.
“Potter County is fortunate to have food banks staffed by workers whose commitment to caring for others clearly shows they are living, as stated, ‘a meaningful life,’” the press release stated.