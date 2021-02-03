Dickinson Center, Inc. has a free new program for parents who are looking for positive ways to communicate with teens and boost confidence in their parenting strategies. The Positive Parenting Program Group Teen for Elk County parents/guardians of teens ages 12-16 will begin in early March.
Cortney Pahel, program director said, “I’m proud to offer this new program to the community after my staff and I received the Triple P Group Teen-Level 4 training. The overall goal of this program is to set-up parents and teens for success while creating a happier, calmer life.”
This program may be new to DCI, however, this program has been around for a while. Triple P Group Teen is one of the world’s most effective parenting programs. The eight-week workshop gives parents the skills they need to raise confident, healthy teens and to build stronger family relationships. It also helps parents manage misbehavior and reduce problems behaviors from occurring.
Workshops are held virtually or at DCI’s Children’s Center located in the Community Education Council Building, 4 Erie Avenue in St. Marys with mandatory compliance of COVID-19 safety requirements.
With more than 30 years of ongoing research, Triple P has been scientifically trialed with thousands of families around the world and been found to work for most families within a wide variety of cultures, countries and individual situations. Triple P has helped more than four million children and their families in 25 countries around the world.
Space is limited. To register, please call 814-834-2602 or email cpahel@dickinsoncenter.org. For more information, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org/triple-p-program.