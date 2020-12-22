Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced beginning Sunday, Dec. 27, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Potter County.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, 19 counties have percent positivity above 20%.”
The department extended and expanded its initial contract with AMI to perform pop-up testing in counties across the state. The initial AMI testing and the extension were funded by the federal ELC Enhancing Detection grant.
The department believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. Concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, which is currently every county in the state, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.
“We are grateful for our tremendous partnership with AMI to provide pop-up testing in five regions across the commonwealth,” Dr. Levine said. “The AMI testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Beginning Sunday, Dec. 27, a drive-thru testing clinic will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 31. The testing site location is the Coudersport Area High School, 698 Dwight Street, Coudersport, PA, 16915.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.