The Austin Dam Show was struck by tragedy when 28-year-old Shae Ebner’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26.
From Rochester, N.Y., Ebner came to the Austin Dam Show as a substitute drummer for High Pines, a Talking Heads cover band.
Ebner posted on Facebook at 9:03 a.m. on Aug. 23, “Huge shout out to High Pines for inviting me to sit in with them on percussion for this year’s Austin Dam Show! Will be throwing down a Talking Heads cover set Friday night at 11 p.m.!”
According to his Instagram, Ebner was a percussionist for three bands, Fakaui, Domino King Band and Herbal Tonic. He was also sound engineer, experienced in studio work and live sound, a drum tech, stage hand and rigger.
His bandmates in Herbal Tonic shared a post in his memory on Facebook saying that Ebner was “the shining spirit that enriched all the members of Herbal Tonic Music,” and that he was “always smiling, even when it was raining sideways at the show and we were trying to cook.”
His bandmates in the Domino King Band also shared a post mourning Ebner’s passing. “He was the brightest light in the room and a talented artist. His attitude was infectious and his work ethic superior,” they wrote.
In the same post, Domino King informed their community that Ebner’s family has offered a cash reward for anyone with information that can help explain what happened and asks them to call the Pennsylvania State Police or send Domino King a message on Facebook.
Richard Hadfield, the organizer for the Austin Dam Show, said that the police were notified immediately after Ebner was discovered and everyone at the event cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation.
“People are understandably upset, but we just don’t have all of the answers yet,” Hadfield explained.
The investigating officer is Trooper Joel R. Miles and the investigation is ongoing. Information released by the state police as the investigation develops can be found on the press release page for Potter County on the state police website, psp.pa.gov.