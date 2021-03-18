COUDERSPORT — A cultural and educational venue is in the works here for the community to enjoy and use for, well, really anything.
The space, located at 131 North Main St., Coudersport, is the Potter County Democratic Party’s headquarters. It had previously been vacant for more than a decade and was used to store furniture and more from the adjacent Hotel Crittenden. Party Vice Chairman Dennis Goodenough said they approached the owners and asked if they had any plans for the space, as the party was looking for a headquarters for the 2020 election year.
“The owners basically said, ‘You renovate it, it’s yours,’” Goodenough said. The hotel remains to be supportive of this endeavor, he said, given their focus on renovating hotel rooms.
The group started cleaning the space out last winter, installed an ADA-compliant bathroom, new wiring and enough drywall to use the space for meetings this past summer and fall. A heating system was just recently installed.
Originally, big volunteer work parties were planned for people to help with the renovations, but the COVID-19 pandemic curbed those. Goodenough and just a few others continued to renovate.
When the weather turned colder in the late fall of 2020, the Potter County Farmers Market used the space for four weeks. Vendors set up in the space and art was hung on the walls, creating a “charming” look, Goodenough said. Informal parties (less than 15 people) were held, but all of that stopped during the second wave of COVID-19 cases.
Beyond using it as the Democratic party’s headquarters, they hope to create an inviting space for the community, like the Farmers Market. Goodenough said the party knows they can’t focus politics all the time and hoped to find a way to incorporate the community more.
That’s when they came up with the idea for the “Riley Gallery: a cultural and educational venue.” People could rent out the space for meetings and small events. Goodenough envisions using the space for art and photography shows, adult art classes, music and other events.
“We’re going to leave it as a big open box,” Goodenough said; there are a lot of ideas for the space, so it won’t be just one thing.
Why “Riley Gallery?” Riley is Goodenough’s dog, who is often at the building.
“We’re very conscious of how divisive the times are, hence why we call it ‘Riley Gallery,’” Goodenough said.
They’ve received lots of donations, both monetary and in volunteer hours, which has been humbling and gratifying for Goodenough. Over the summer, they received donations from tourists who were passing through town and were inspired by the project and wanted to help make it happen. Even some local Republicans have donated, proving the space goes far beyond political parties.
“We’re going to try a lot of different concepts to keep the space interesting and welcoming,” Goodenough said. “The potential is great, we just need volunteers to help make it happen.”
There’s nothing quite like this in Coudersport and with the renovations, it’s one less empty storefront downtown, he said.
On the educational side, they’re taking advantage of the front-facing windows and placing informational items for people to stop and read as they’re walking by. Currently the windows feature candidates in the statewide judgeship and will contain more information on candidates running for the upcoming primary. There is also a small memorial in the window — a single candle light — to remember those who have died of COVID-19.
There are typically water dishes for dogs outside of the doors and he plans for the space to be dog-friendly; it is named for a dog, afterall.
The Farmers Market plans to use the space again starting late April, so that is the deadline to have the space ready. In the future, they might redo a patio space out back, which would connect to the patio space of the Hotel Crittenden.
“I’m hoping once COVID is over, there’s a party here every Friday night,” he said.
To support the renovations financially, donations can be sent to Potter County Democratic Committee, C/O Marty Maiuro, Treasurer, 203 Cartee Street, Coudersport, PA 16915, with “Riley Gallery Renovations” in the memo; this money will not be used for political purposes. For more information, to volunteer or to share ideas for the space, contact Dennis Goodenough at dennis.goodenough@gmail.com.