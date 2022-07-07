Coudersport’s third annual Eliot Ness Fest, set for July 15-17, is attracting national attention with new events and notable guests, including descendants of the federal agents who served under Ness in the battle against crime boss Al Capone.
The small northcentral Pennsylvania town will be transformed into a lively Roaring ‘20s setting in homage to Ness, who spent his final years as a businessman in Coudersport. Attendees are encouraged to dress in period costumes.
There will be a dramatic re-enactment of the trial that sent Al Capone to prison; an entertaining “Recruitment of the Untouchables” stage play; and six dramatic “street theater” scenes, including raids of gangster outposts and a showdown between rival mobsters.
A veteran federal lawman will present “Gangsters, Guns and Honest G-men.” A producer will examine how Eliot Ness’s time in Coudersport was tied to entertainers Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.
Other experts will separate Ness’s accomplishments from a fictionalized character portrayed by Hollywood in a TV series and blockbuster movie, both titled “The Untouchables.”
A schedule of events and attractions continues to be updated at eliotnessfest.com and on the festival’s Facebook page.
This year’s theme is “The Siege of Coudersport.” Gangsters will take over the town on Friday. Ness and his Untouchables will muster at the Coudersport Theatre and restore order on Saturday. On Sunday, the ringleader, Al Capone will go on trial.
Potter County Historical Society is sponsoring a weekend that mixes Roaring ‘20s fun with history, vintage cars and trucks, law enforcement displays and other attractions.
“We’ve had reservations and ticket orders pouring in from as far away as California, Florida and two Canadian provinces,” said David Castano, Historical Society president and chair of the festival committee.
Among the speakers are Scott Sroka, an assistant U.S. attorney and grandson of “Untouchable” Joe Leeson; A. Brad Schwartz, co-author of a critically acclaimed book shedding light on Ness’s battles against Al Capone’s criminal outfit; and officials from the U.S. Dept. of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where Ness got his start in law enforcement.
Attendees can relax at a speakeasy-themed “beer garden” and stop at the Eliot Ness Museum which features a life-sized replica of the famous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre scene, complete with a get-away car.
Topping the more than 100 vintage cars and trucks is the famous 1924 Rolls-Royce Roadster once owned by a Chicago publisher Col. Robert McCormick, whose investigative reporter was assassinated by gangsters. Fearing that he was next, McCormick had his car bullet-proofed.
Two performances of “The People vs. Alphonse Capone,” a one-hour re-enactment of the tax evasion trial that took down the infamous gangster, are planned for 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Those trial re-enactments and the “Eliot Ness: A Biographical Suite/Musical Journey” at 7 p.m. Friday are the only ticketed events. The suite is the latest work by Larry Herbstritt, composer and songwriter who was inspired by Ness’s integrity and dedication. It will be accompanied by narration and period footage on the movie screen of the Coudersport Theatre.
Following the suite, the BluJayz will perform music and a ‘20s dance duo will perform.
Several local businesses are getting in on the act, including the historic Hotel Crittenden. Eliot Ness and author Oscar Fraley convened at the Crittenden to write the manuscript for the book, “The Untouchables,” an embellished account of Ness’s battles with the Chicago underworld that spawned the Desilu television series and movie.