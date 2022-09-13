COUDERSPORT — Two elk, and possibly a third, have been spotted in and around Coudersport since approximately Monday, Sept. 12.
“They were first spotted in Frosty Hollow maybe on Monday,” said Coudersport Patrolman Jared White. “There are two that have been coming up from Warren County.”
White cautions locals to not approach elk if they are seen in town or in fields or backyards.
“They’re probably just interested in your gardens and bird feeders,” said White.
“And please do not stop in the road to take pictures of them.”
A representative for the PA Game Commission echoed White’s words.
“Steer clear of them,” said the spokesman. “They are wild animals and they are pretty big. Do not interact with them as they could react out of fear.”
Potter County is not historically home to elk.
The game commission spokesman said that there are no plans to remove the elk downstate to their home county.
“It’s difficult to remove them,” he said. “They don’t handle tranquilizers very well. We’re just going to let them move through.”
The elk were last spotted on Sept. 13 in Austin. They were moving west and will hopefully be returning home from their Potter County vacation soon.