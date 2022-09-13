Elk sighted in Coudy
These two elk and possibly a third have been spotted in and around Coudersport since Sept. 12.

COUDERSPORT — Two elk, and possibly a third, have been spotted in and around Coudersport since approximately Monday, Sept. 12.

“They were first spotted in Frosty Hollow maybe on Monday,” said Coudersport Patrolman Jared White. “There are two that have been coming up from Warren County.”

