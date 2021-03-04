McKean County has been awarded funding in direct federal funding for an amount of $21,283 under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
The National Board is comprised of representatives from health and human service agencies across the country. The United States Congress appropriates funds annually to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas nationally.
The local board, made up of representatives from McKean County, will determine how the funds will be distributed. Local agency representation includes The Salvation Army, McKean/Potter Counties Chapter of the American Red Cross, United Way of the Bradford Area, Catholic Charities, Ministerial Association, local government, the McKean County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the YWCA of Bradford. These representative will determine how the funds awarded to McKean County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
- Be eligible to receive Federal funds
- Have an accounting system
- Practice nondiscrimination
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chair Sarah Lonzi c/o United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc. PO Box 504, Bradford, PA 16701 or email sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org or call at 814-368-6181.
Funds will be allocated to one local recipient organization per program/service; organizations which are able to meet spending and document submission requirements; and those which have electronic communication capabilities. The deadline for applications is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18.