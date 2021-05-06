Officials with the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department have announced the return of the annual gun bash on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the social hall on Broad Street in Emporium.
Tickets for the event include the chance to take home 13 guns and three cash drawings. The price of the ticket is $20 and includes food and beverages. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department or at the fire station from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Those restrictions have created a financial hardship for the department which also saw rentals of the social hall impacted.